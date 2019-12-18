Canada names team for International Cricket Council's U19 World Cup

TORONTO — Astan Deosammy will captain Canada at the International Cricket Council's U19 World Cup next month in South Africa. Canada is one of sixteen teams at the tournament that runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 9.

Canada is one of sixteen teams at the tournament that runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 9. The Canadians have been drawn in Group D, alongside host South Africa, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Former Canada captain Farouk Kirmani will serve as head coach, assisted by Kulbir Jaswal.

Canada qualified by winning the Americas Region Qualification Tournament in Toronto in July, defeating the U.S. by five wickets to go unbeaten though the five-team competition.

Canada

Astan Deosammy (capt.), Akhil Kumar, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz, Eshan Sensarma, Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel, Muhammad Kamal, Nicholas Manohar, Randhir Sandhu, Raqib Shamsudeen, Rishiv Joshi, Udaybir Walia, Harmandeep Singh Bedi.

